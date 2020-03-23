Mon. Mar 23rd, 2020

Bangkok residents told not to travel outside the city and to at stay home

Bus Terminal (Mochit) in Bangkok, bus to Sisaket

Bus Station Terminal (Mochit) in Bangkok, bus to Sisaket.


In light of the exponential surge in COVID-19 infections and the potential for increased transmission in upcountry provinces, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang today appealed to everyone, currently in Bangkok, not to travel out of the city and to stay at home.

“We are fighting an enemy which is more devastating than any weapon or army. The enemy keeps multiplying every day and gains the upper hand if we do not change our way of life. The only way to defeat this enemy is for all of us to do these simple things – practise social distancing and avoid crowded places – and we will weather this crisis together,” said the governor.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

