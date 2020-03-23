Huawei Tests Its Own ‘AppSearch’ to Help Users Avoid Turning to Google Play Store





Earlier this year, Huawei confirmed that its latest Mate 30 Pro smartphone will come without Google Media Services (GMS), including Google Play Store, as its GMS license was dropped following the US Department of Commerce’s decision in 2019 to blacklist the Chinese tech giant.

Huawei is developing its own “AppSearch” that aims to help users download a variety of apps without using Google Play, the mobile software news website XDA Developers reports.

According to XDA Developers, the app is now being tested in Germany and the APK files are already available on the German website for the Huawei AppGallery.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



