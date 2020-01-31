Fri. Jan 31st, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Huawei says won’t go back to using Google apps

1 min read
8 mins ago TN
Huawei stand

Huawei stand at Mobile World Congress 2015 Barcelona. Photo: Kārlis Dambrāns / flickr.


PanARMENIAN.Net – There’s no telling how soon the US ban on Huawei will be lifted, but if you’ve been secretly hoping to buy a Huawei flagship and then get the official Google apps back, don’t hold your breath. Huawei doesn’t plan to return to Android with all the popular Google apps present — think Play Store, Search, Google Maps, Gmail, and others. Instead, Huawei will invest heavily in its own platform, which it hopes it can replace Google, BGR reports.

Huawei has been making some great phones over the past few years, rapidly increasing its market share in several key markets around the world in addition to China. Huawei phone sales rose to more than 240 million units in 2019, a 34 million unit increase over the previous year, according to data from Canalys. That’s all the more impressive considering that the ban hit the company in mid-May.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Xiaomi to launch five-camera Mi CC9 Pro on November 5

3 months ago TN
1 min read

Thai Netizens Daily Spend 5 Hours And 13 Minutes on Internet

3 months ago TN
1 min read

Samsung admits to Galaxy S10 fingerprint sensor bug

3 months ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Three new tourists in Phuket suspected of carrying Wuhan coronavirus under observation

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Huawei says won’t go back to using Google apps

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

Wife of Indian Man Who Took Dozens of Children Hostage Dies After Being Beaten by Locals

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Human transmission of coronavirus confirmed in Thailand

28 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close