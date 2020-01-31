Huawei says won’t go back to using Google apps





PanARMENIAN.Net – There’s no telling how soon the US ban on Huawei will be lifted, but if you’ve been secretly hoping to buy a Huawei flagship and then get the official Google apps back, don’t hold your breath. Huawei doesn’t plan to return to Android with all the popular Google apps present — think Play Store, Search, Google Maps, Gmail, and others. Instead, Huawei will invest heavily in its own platform, which it hopes it can replace Google, BGR reports.

Huawei has been making some great phones over the past few years, rapidly increasing its market share in several key markets around the world in addition to China. Huawei phone sales rose to more than 240 million units in 2019, a 34 million unit increase over the previous year, according to data from Canalys. That’s all the more impressive considering that the ban hit the company in mid-May.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

