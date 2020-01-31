Fri. Jan 31st, 2020

Three new tourists in Phuket suspected of carrying Wuhan coronavirus under observation

Rescue ambulance at Phuket Vegetarian Festival

Rescue ambulance at Phuket Vegetarian Festival in 2017. Photo: Phuket@photographer.net / flickr.


PHUKET: Three more tourists in Phuket are suspected of carrying the Wuhan coronavirus and are now in isolation at Vachira Phuket Hospital, Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol announced today (Jan 30).

The new cases bring to 23 the total number of people held in isolation in Phuket on suspicion that they may be infected since officials started screening tourists on Jan 5, Dr Chalermpong told the press while delivering the mandatory “daily update” on the current situation regarding the virus in Phuket, as ordered by national Department of Disease Control Deputy Chief Dr Preecha Prempree.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

