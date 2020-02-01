Sat. Feb 1st, 2020

Six more tourists suspected of coronavirus infection in Phuket

Houses in Thalang Road, Phuket

Houses in Thalang Road, Oldtown Phuket. Photo: Uwe Aranas.


PHUKET: Six more tourists in Phuket are under observation on suspicion of being infected with the Wuhan coronavirus, local officials have announced.

So far no people in Phuket have been confirmed as infected with the virus, Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, Director of Vachira of Phuket Hospital, stressed at the mandatory “daily update” on the current situation regarding the virus in Phuket yesterday (Jan 31).

By The Phuket News

