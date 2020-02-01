Six more tourists suspected of coronavirus infection in Phuket

Six more tourists suspected of coronavirus infection in Phuket1 min read
PHUKET: Six more tourists in Phuket are under observation on suspicion of being infected with the Wuhan coronavirus, local officials have announced.
So far no people in Phuket have been confirmed as infected with the virus, Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, Director of Vachira of Phuket Hospital, stressed at the mandatory “daily update” on the current situation regarding the virus in Phuket yesterday (Jan 31).
By The Phuket News