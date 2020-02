Sri Racha – A 30 year old foreign man was pronounced dead this morning after his parachute failed to open in the Sri Racha area this afternoon.

Rescue workers were notified of the incident at 12:30PM at a small aircraft field in Nongkham.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News / Source: 77kaoded

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts