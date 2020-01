Sri Racha – A 35 year old Japanese tourist was forced to suddenly swerve out of the way of an erratically turning taxi in Pattaya this afternoon, crashing into roadside barriers and seriously damaging his vehicle. The taxi driver immediately fled the scene.

Mr. Yohei Shuto, 35, driving a white Toyota caught the entire alarming incident on his dash cam.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

