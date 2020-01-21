Front torn off locomotive as train hits truck on Nakhon Sawan crossing

Front torn off locomotive as train hits truck on Nakhon Sawan crossing1 min read
NAKHON SAWAN: The front section of a train locomotive was torn off, and the driver and engineer injured, when it hit a trailer truck on a railway crossing in Phayuha Khiri district on Monday.
The accident happened about 11.30am at a crossing with no barriers near Moo 10 village of tambon Noen Ma Kok, about 3 kilometres from Noen Ma Kok railway station, Pol Capt Supawat Preechachan, a Phayuha Khiri duty officer, said.
