Front torn off locomotive as train hits truck on Nakhon Sawan crossing





NAKHON SAWAN: The front section of a train locomotive was torn off, and the driver and engineer injured, when it hit a trailer truck on a railway crossing in Phayuha Khiri district on Monday.

The accident happened about 11.30am at a crossing with no barriers near Moo 10 village of tambon Noen Ma Kok, about 3 kilometres from Noen Ma Kok railway station, Pol Capt Supawat Preechachan, a Phayuha Khiri duty officer, said.

