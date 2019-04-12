Lop Buri: Van on railway crossing hit by train, 6 killed, 9 hurt

LOP BURI: Six passengers, one a child, were killed and nine others hurt when a van driver went through a rail crossing barrier and into the path of a Bangkok-bound passenger train in Phatthana Nikhon district in the early hours of Friday.
The crash occurred at a railway crossing on the Lop Buri-Wang Muang road in tambon Nong Bua and was reported about 3am, Pol Col Krit Saengphon, superintendent of Phatthana Nikhon police station, said.
Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
