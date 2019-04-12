Railway level crossings without barriers

A railway level crossings without barriers. in Thailand. photo: MongwinKU.

North

Lop Buri: Van on railway crossing hit by train, 6 killed, 9 hurt

By TN / April 12, 2019

LOP BURI: Six passengers, one a child, were killed and nine others hurt when a van driver went through a rail crossing barrier and into the path of a Bangkok-bound passenger train in Phatthana Nikhon district in the early hours of Friday.

The crash occurred at a railway crossing on the Lop Buri-Wang Muang road in tambon Nong Bua and was reported about 3am, Pol Col Krit Saengphon, superintendent of Phatthana Nikhon police station, said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close