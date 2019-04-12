Cop Warns of Jail Time for Online Nudity, Booze Posts During Songkran

BANGKOK — Cyber police on Wednesday warned Thai netizens against posting revealing photos of Songkran revelers and promoting alcoholic drinks.
Col. Siriwat Deepor, deputy chief of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, said that photos posted on social media of individuals wearing “sexually provocative dress” during a water fight may violate the Computer Crimes Act. The law allows a maximum imprisonment term of five years and fines of up to 100,000 baht.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Pravit Rojanaphruk
Khaosod English
