Foreigners and Thais celebrating the Thai New year

Foreigners and Thais celebrating the Songkran in Bangkok. Photo: Madeleine Deaton / flickr.

News

Cop Warns of Jail Time for Online Nudity, Booze Posts During Songkran

By TN / April 12, 2019

BANGKOK — Cyber police on Wednesday warned Thai netizens against posting revealing photos of Songkran revelers and promoting alcoholic drinks.

Col. Siriwat Deepor, deputy chief of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, said that photos posted on social media of individuals wearing “sexually provocative dress” during a water fight may violate the Computer Crimes Act. The law allows a maximum imprisonment term of five years and fines of up to 100,000 baht.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Pravit Rojanaphruk
Khaosod English

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close