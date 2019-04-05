Foam parties banned during Songkran





Songkran foam parties have been banned this year in the interest of public safety, national police deputy commissioner Pol General Chalermkiat Srivorakan said on Friday.

Chalermkiat said there had been several deaths and injuries by electrocution at foam parties during previous Songkran festivals.

Full story: The Nation

By Suriya Patathayo,

Jessada Chantharak

The Nation

