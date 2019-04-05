Songkran festival in Ayuttaya Province

Songkran festival in Ayuttaya Province. Photo: JJ Harrison.

News

Foam parties banned during Songkran

By TN / April 5, 2019

Songkran foam parties have been banned this year in the interest of public safety, national police deputy commissioner Pol General Chalermkiat Srivorakan said on Friday.

Chalermkiat said there had been several deaths and injuries by electrocution at foam parties during previous Songkran festivals.

Full story: The Nation

By Suriya Patathayo,
Jessada Chantharak
The Nation

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close