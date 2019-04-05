Bus and power cables on a busy street in Bangkok

A bus and power cables on a busy street in Bangkok. Photo: pxhere.

Bangkok

Bangkok’s Communication Cables to Go Underground

By TN / April 5, 2019

BANGKOK, April 5 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission plan to bury communication cables within two years.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang discussed the issue with NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tantasith.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close