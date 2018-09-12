DTAC shop at MBK Shopping Center in Bangkok
Tech

NBTC to cut off Dtac’s 850MHz customers on Saturday night

By TN / September 12, 2018

The board of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) on Wednesday resolved not to allow any leeway for mobile phone subscribers using the expiring 850-megahertz spectrum concession of Total Access Communication Plc (Dtac).

Six of the seven members of the NBTC board took part in the meeting on Wednesday morning. Four voted against offering any redress. The two others, Prawit Leesathapornwongsa and Thawatchai Jittrapanun, were in favour of allowing Dtac extra time.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KOMSAN TORTERMVASANA
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close