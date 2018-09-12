NBTC to cut off Dtac’s 850MHz customers on Saturday night

The board of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) on Wednesday resolved not to allow any leeway for mobile phone subscribers using the expiring 850-megahertz spectrum concession of Total Access Communication Plc (Dtac).
Six of the seven members of the NBTC board took part in the meeting on Wednesday morning. Four voted against offering any redress. The two others, Prawit Leesathapornwongsa and Thawatchai Jittrapanun, were in favour of allowing Dtac extra time.
Full story: Bangkok Post
KOMSAN TORTERMVASANA
BANGKOK POST
