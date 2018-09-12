One million demand independence in Barcelona

One million people have taken to the streets of Barcelona on Tuesday, on Catalonia’s National Day, to defend independence, according to official figures provided by local police. People of all ages started filling Diagonal Avenue in the early afteroon. Many were wearing pink T-shirts saying “Fem Republica” (“We build a Republic”). Many people were waving the Catalan independence flag, while others waved banners calling for the release of jailed leaders. On the run-up to the big moment there was music in the streets, and chants of “independence” and “not one step backward.”
This is #Catalonia.
1.5 million Catalans peacefully demonstrating for #freedom in the streets of #Barcelona today. #Diada2018 #Llibertat
Video @324cat pic.twitter.com/7NXcWmWzcU
— Helle Kettner (@HelleKettner) September 11, 2018
Many families came to the demo together, and groups of friends also came together for their shared cause. Human towers also played a big part in today’s event. As it got underway, the atmosphere was festive, waiting for the key moment at 17:14 when particpants made a wave of sound stretching along the length of six kilometres of Diagonal.
The seventh such demonstration in a row to take place on September 11, this one is not like previous years. The political backdrop has changed. After last year’s October 1 referendum and subsequent declaration of independence, the former Spanish government stripped Catalonia of its self-rule. There are currently seven pro-independence leaders in jail as a result, and more officials in exile abroad.
