The Right on the Rise: EU Liberal Elite is Cooking Its Own Goose – Historian

By TN / September 12, 2018

The rise of right-wing parties in Europe ahead of the 2019 European Parliament elections may upset the established balance of power within the bloc, Serbian historian and political scientist Sasa Adamovic told Sputnik, foreseeing a fierce political struggle between globalists and their opponents.

An anti-Brussels axis formed on the basis of resistance to the EU immigration policy has emerged in Europe and may dramatically affect the bloc’s future, Serbian historian and political scientist Sasa Adamovic told Sputnik.

“Its formation was facilitated by close cooperation between the countries of the Visegrad Group, who had a well-articulated anti-immigration position from the very start and who refuses to fulfill [immigrant] quotas imposed by Brussels,” he explained.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

