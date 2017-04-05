Wednesday, April 5, 2017
First trade talk with US held

Thailand and the United States held trade meeting on Monday for the first time after US President Donald Trump took office in the new US administration.

The meeting is aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations of the two countries.

Director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations, Mr Boonyarit Kalayanamit, said the US trade delegation from the US Department of Commerce held meeting with Thai authorities under the framework agreement on trade and investment.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

