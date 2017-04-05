Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Thailand launches unique residence programme

Walking Street, Pattaya
TN News 0

Henley & Partners has secured the global concession to promote Thailand’s exclusive residence programme, which gives foreigners authorisation to live in the country for up to 20 years.

It’s the first programme of its kind worldwide – offering unlimited access to Thailand as well as a range of special VIP privileges.

The programme was initiated by the Royal Thai government to attract wealthy global citizens, families, investors and entrepreneurs who want to spend extended periods of time in the country and take advantage of its beneficial tax regime and affordable but exceptionally-high standard of living.

Full story: hubbis.com

Hubbis (HK) Limited.

TN
