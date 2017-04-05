Thai sues Jack Ma, Alibaba unit for alleged IP breaches

ELIDE FIRE Ball Pro Company, manufacturer of a fire-extinguishing ball patented by a Thai inventor, is suing Hangzhou Alibaba Advertising Co and Jack Ma, the man behind online shopping websites Alibaba and AliExpress, for allegedly promoting the sale of counterfeit goods.

“As the Thai government has set a policy for the country to shift to Thailand 4.0 with a value-based economy led by innovation, Thai entrepreneurs will face serious problems of intellectual-property violations in the world market more than ever,” said Phanawatnan Kaimart, chief executive officer of Elide Fire Ball Pro Co.

Full story: The Nation

By KWANCHAI RUNGFAPAISARN

THE NATION