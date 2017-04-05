Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Home > News > Thai sues Jack Ma, Alibaba unit for alleged IP breaches

Thai sues Jack Ma, Alibaba unit for alleged IP breaches

Constitutional Court of Thailand
TN News 0

ELIDE FIRE Ball Pro Company, manufacturer of a fire-extinguishing ball patented by a Thai inventor, is suing Hangzhou Alibaba Advertising Co and Jack Ma, the man behind online shopping websites Alibaba and AliExpress, for allegedly promoting the sale of counterfeit goods.

“As the Thai government has set a policy for the country to shift to Thailand 4.0 with a value-based economy led by innovation, Thai entrepreneurs will face serious problems of intellectual-property violations in the world market more than ever,” said Phanawatnan Kaimart, chief executive officer of Elide Fire Ball Pro Co.

Full story: The Nation

By KWANCHAI RUNGFAPAISARN
THE NATION

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Water fight on top of pickup trucks during the Songkran Festival

Songkran revelers only allowed to play with water aboard pickup trucks in community areas

Thai PM Abhisit denies dissolving House before 18 Feb

4 Chinese, 25 Africans caught for crimes in Thailand

Leave a Reply