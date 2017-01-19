Saturday, January 21, 2017
No More Chinese Fakes: Alibaba Declares War on Counterfeit Goods

Christian Dior leather gloves
Chinese online trade giant Alibaba has teamed up with some 20 global brands to fight fake goods. The agreement was signed by Louis Vuitton and Swarovski, as well as Samsung, Huawei, Sony, Samsung, Canon, and many other brand names which feature among the world’s most counterfeited.

This world’s first “alliance to fight counterfeits with big data” was initiated by Alibaba Tuesday in Hangzhou, capital of eastern China’s Zhejiang Province. Alibaba said the move would make the fight against counterfeiting more powerful and transparent.

Within such collaboration, Alibaba will provide its members with big data on goods, and its contacts with Chinese authorities and police, which will help the brands to identify, block, and even take products off their virtual shelves if they fail to meet certain criteria.

Full story: sputniknews.com

