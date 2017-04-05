Police officer who criticizes restrictions on pickup trucks faces probe

A police officer in Chumphon province was ordered to make a clarification over his comment in his Facebook page criticizing the ban against pickup trucks from carrying passengers on their back and cab.

In his comment posted on Facebook, Pol Lt-Col Aggarach Hoonngaum, inspector of Salui district police, wrote that for a law to be issued, it must make sure that the law will not cause sufferings to the people and, hence, the need for all stakeholders to express their views on the law.

