Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Home > News > Police officer who criticizes restrictions on pickup trucks faces probe

Police officer who criticizes restrictions on pickup trucks faces probe

Workers in a pickup truck in Chonburi, Thailand
TN News 0

A police officer in Chumphon province was ordered to make a clarification over his comment in his Facebook page criticizing the ban against pickup trucks from carrying passengers on their back and cab.

In his comment posted on Facebook, Pol Lt-Col Aggarach Hoonngaum, inspector of Salui district police, wrote that for a law to be issued, it must make sure that the law will not cause sufferings to the people and, hence, the need for all stakeholders to express their views on the law.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

More foreign businesses allowed to operate in Thailand

The Eiffel tower in Paris, France

Religious conflict on the rise in French workplace, study finds

Nation celebrates their beloved princess in purple dress

Leave a Reply