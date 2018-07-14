Immigration has ‘changed the fabric’ of Europe: Trump





US President Donald Trump bemoaned the impact of immigration on Europe, saying it has “changed the fabric” of the continent.

Trump was railing against what he described as the migration of “millions and millions of people” into Europe, declaring that the continent is “losing its culture” to refugees and asylum seekers from the Middle East and Africa.

In an interview with the British tabloid The Sun, Trump said that it is a “shame” that European leaders had allowed so many migrants to enter their countries’ borders.

The president’s comments highlighted Trump’s deeply held skepticism of immigration and resurfaced a line of attack that he had used often on the campaign trail – that Europe was being overrun by non-Europeans and was quickly becoming a shell of what it once was, thehill.com reported.

“I think you are losing your culture. Look around. You go through certain areas that didn’t exist 10 or 15 years ago,” he said, nypost.com reported.

“I think what has happened to Europe is a shame,” Trump added. “Allowing the immigration to take place in Europe is a shame.”

Trump stressed his maternal Scottish and paternal German roots, declaring: “I have a great love for the countries of Europe.”

Full story: iran-daily.com

IRAN DAILY

