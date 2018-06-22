Danes Fleeing ‘Unsafe’ Sweden Amid Gang Shootings, Rampant Crime

Danes who have settled in Malmö, southern Sweden, and known as the country’s “most multicultural city” point to the growing sense of insecurity caused by the authorities’ inability to tackle the spike in crimes.

The recent spate of gang shootouts amid widespread crime that peaked in a mass shooting leaving three dead and three injured earlier this week has triggered Danes residing in Malmö to reconsider their stay in Sweden on the other side of the Øresund Strait citing a growing feeling of insecurity, the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported.

Danish man Sune Palsgård, who has himself witnessed shooting episodes in public, argued that the situation is only getting worse, with the authorities being unable to do anything about it.

Sputnik International