Friday, June 22, 2018
EU to allocate €3 million to Armenia for Syrian refugees

Buildings in Yerevan, Armenia
PanARMENIAN.Net – The European Union will allocate €3 million to Armenia to help the country in the process of integrating Syrian refugees into a new culture.

More than 20,000 Syrians, many of whom are ethnically Armenian, have found refuge in Armenia since the Syrian war began in 2011.

The bloc’s decision was made public during the first session of the Partnership Council created within the framework of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, signed between the EU and Armenia.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

TN
