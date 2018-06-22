Police in Thai Deep South Arrest Suspect Transporting 41 Bombs

Highway police in Thailand’s Deep South on Thursday arrested a suspected insurgent who was attempting to smuggle dozens of homemade bombs from a town along the Malaysian border to inner areas of Narathiwat province, officials said.

Zanuzi Yatae was driving a bomb-laden pickup truck from Sungai Kolok town to Yi-ngor, a district in Narathiwat, before encountering a police checkpoint and getting arrested, according to the provincial police chief. An alleged accomplice escaped.

“These improvised explosive devices were trucked from a neighboring country by the insurgents for attacks on targets in the Deep South,” said Maj. Manas Sikasamat, who oversees the Narathiwat provincial police bureau.

On Thursday afternoon, Zanuzi and the suspected accomplice were speeding along Takbai Sungai Kolok route when they saw a checkpoint in Saring village. They stopped the truck and ran from the scene, according to highway police.

Police found 41 explosive devices made from metal tubes and timing devices, along with walkie-talkies and other devices.

Manas said Zanuzi identified the other suspect as Abdulaziz Samoe.

“Zanuzi admitted that he is responsible for transporting the bombs from Sungai-Kolok for delivery to another group in the Yi-ngor district of Narathiwat,” Manas said while observing the check point.

Following the arrest and while preparing for possible attacks, Lt. Gen. Keukul Innachak, deputy commander for Thailand’s southern region, ordered increased security measures.

BenarNews

Mariyam Ahmad and Matahari Ismail

Pattani and Narathiwat, Thailand

Copyright ©2018, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.