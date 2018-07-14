PM content with Sri Lanka visit





BANGKOK, 14th July 2018 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is satisfied with his two-day visit to Sri Lanka to boost two-way trade, investment, and tourism.

Gen Prayut and President Maithripala Sirisena discussed in detail ways to further develop and strengthen the trade and technical cooperation between the two countries.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.