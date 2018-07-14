The Temple of the Tooth in Kandy
PM content with Sri Lanka visit

July 14, 2018

BANGKOK, 14th July 2018 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is satisfied with his two-day visit to Sri Lanka to boost two-way trade, investment, and tourism.

Gen Prayut and President Maithripala Sirisena discussed in detail ways to further develop and strengthen the trade and technical cooperation between the two countries.

