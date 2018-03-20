Sri Lanka Lifts State of Emergency Imposed Amid Muslim-Buddhist Clashes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena lifted the state of emergency declared on March 6 as fighting between the majority Sinhalese Buddhists and minority Muslims subsided, according to the official notification issued on Sunday.

“The state of emergency declared on March 06, 2018 according to the instructions given by President Maithripala Sirisena has been lifted,” a statement on the presidential website said.

Sirisena signed the notification following his state visit to Japan.

“Upon assessing the public safety situation, I instructed to revoke the State of Emergency from midnight yesterday,” Sirisena wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International