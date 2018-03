A Chinese female tourist and a Thai driver died and seven others were seriously injured when a chartered passenger van rammed into the back of a 18-wheel trailer truck in Takua Thung district of Phang-nga province on Tuesday morning (March 20).

The fatal incident happened at about 8.30am in front of Wat Thanun in tambon Khok Kloy.

By Thai PBS