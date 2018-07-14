Supreme Court orders Vatana, 10 more jailed over Klong Dan





The Supreme Court has sentenced fugitive politician Vatana Asavahame and 10 others to between three and six years in jail in connection with the Klong Dan wastewater treatment project, one of the largest and longest-running corruption cases in the country’s history.

The decision, read out on Friday in the Dusit District Court, overturned a 2013 Appeal Court ruling that had reversed convictions handed down by a lower court in 2009 — 14 years after the corruption saga began.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

