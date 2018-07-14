Flooded street in Downtown Chiang Mai
News

Heavy rains warning during July 13-19

By TN / July 14, 2018

The Meteorological Department has warned people across the country to brace for intense rains, with heavy rains in some parts of the northern, northeastern, central, eastern and southern regions which may result in flash floods starting tomorrow until July 19.

During the July 13-19 , waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to be 2-3 meters high due to strong wind, sailors and fishermen were warned to exercise caution when venturing out to sea while small boats were told to stay put. The Gulf from Nakhon Si Thammarat upward will also experience rough sea.

