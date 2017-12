The government has succeeded in arousing public awareness in rejecting and not tolerating corruption, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in his nation-wide weekly address Friday night (Dec 8).

He pointed out at the Corruption Situation Index of the Thai Chamber of Commerce University in June this year which showed that 86 percent of the respondents were willing and wanted to be a part of the efforts to fight and prevent corruption.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS