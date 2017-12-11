Monday, December 11, 2017
Australian Hells Angels bikie arrested for smuggling ‘ice’

Crime Suppression Division police patch
An Australian who is a member of the Pattaya Hells Angels and his Thai wife have been charged with smuggling a large amount of crystal methamphetamine into the country, and assets worth about 20 million baht frozen for examination.

Pol Lt Gen Sommai Kongwisaisuk, commissioner of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, said on Monday that Luke Cook, 34, and Kanyarat Wechapitak, 40, were arrested after arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday evening on a flight from Australia.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

