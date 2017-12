PHUKET: A number of rescue workers are today (Dec 11) continuing a search for a 27-year-old Ukrainian man who went missing after going into the sea at Patong Beach yesterday.

At 6:30pm yesterday (Dec 10), Sen Sgt Maj Boonyarit Intakarn of the Phuket Tourist Police was notified that a tourist had gone missing after going into the sea near Loma Park on Patong Beach.

