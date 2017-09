PHUKET: Tourist Police have confirmed that an elderly couple, believed to be Russian, who escaped injury after the boat they were on washed up on rocks at Freedom Beach, south of Patong on Phuket’s west coast, on Wednesday (Sept 20) are safe.

However, oddly, no further details were forthcoming.

Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed to The Phuket News today (Sept 22) that he was aware of the incident.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News