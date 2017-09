The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation has warned visitors to national parks not to get close to wild elephants, especially during this time of the year because they could be in extreme danger.

Warning by the park officials came after an independent photographer, Kamron Petprayoon, posted on his Facebook Page photographs of two tourists taking selfies with a wild elephant on a road at Khao Yai National Park.

By Thai PBS