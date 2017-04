The Khao Yai national park will ask the police to look for a tourist who was seen in a widely-shared video footage in the social media provoking a male elephant.

Mr Kanchit Nopsrisuwan, the park chief, said Monday that the video clip which was taken by the tourist himself would be shown to the police by his officials when the lodge a complaint with the police against the unidentified tourist.

Thai PBS