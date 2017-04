TAK – A pickup truck driver was arrested with about 100 pirate iPhones and 1,000 empty iPhone boxes at a checkpoint in Mae Sot district, bordering Myanmar on Monday evening.

Police, soldiers and customs officials arrested Janya Deemek, 46, after stopping and searching a Bangkok-registered pickup truck at the checkpoint on Tak-Mae Sot Road in Ban Huai Hin Fon village of tambon Mae Pa about 5pm Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PINITWONG