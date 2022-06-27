Celebration held in Pattaya for decriminalizing cannabis, organizers pledge to make cannabis a major tourist attraction
The Nusa CSR Company hosted “The House of Celebration” in Pattaya to laud the new cannabis law and pledged to make Pattaya a major tourist attraction for cannabis usage.
Mrs. Siriya Thepcharoen, Executive Director of Nusa CSR Company Limited, led this amazing event last Friday, June 25th, 2022, at Legend Siam Pattaya.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News