June 27, 2022

Celebration held in Pattaya for decriminalizing cannabis, organizers pledge to make cannabis a major tourist attraction

16 hours ago TN
A bar in Pattaya, Chonburi province

A bar in Pattaya, Chonburi province. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




The Nusa CSR Company hosted “The House of Celebration” in Pattaya to laud the new cannabis law and pledged to make Pattaya a major tourist attraction for cannabis usage.

Mrs. Siriya Thepcharoen, Executive Director of Nusa CSR Company Limited, led this amazing event last Friday, June 25th, 2022, at Legend Siam Pattaya.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

Filipina Fuschia Anne Ravena wins transgender pageant in Pattaya

2 days ago TN
Street food in Thailand

Hundreds of street vendors on Na Jomtien Beach protest against new vendor-free zone measure

3 days ago TN
Buildings in Jomtien Beach, Pattaya

Pattaya police train for armed and angry drunken foreign tourists on Jomtien Beach

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Marijuana plant (Cannabis sativa)

Cannabis-related business entrepreneurs must be a Thai national aged over 20 years old with no recent illegal drug case history

8 hours ago TN
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Luzhsky training range during the main stage of the Zapad joint Russian-Belarusian strategic exercises

Brutal Russian attack on Ukraine: missile hits shopping mall with ‘1000 civilians inside’

8 hours ago TN
Video of a Russian missile in Ukraine that flips over and impacts at the launch site

Video of Russian missile failure: flips over and hits launch site

8 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called a special meeting with all relevant parties to discuss the world economy

‘Poll is just a poll’: Thai PM Prayut

16 hours ago TN
SAS and Turkish Airlines aircrafts parked at Stockholm-Arlanda Airport, Sweden

Pilots and airlines reminded to comply with Thailand’s relaxed COVID-19 measures

16 hours ago TN