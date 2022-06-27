Government to Inspect Chiang Mai Projects









BANGKOK (NNT) – Authorities will travel to Chiang Mai province to check in on government projects and initiatives on Wednesday (29 June).

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, along with other cabinet members, will inspect progress on initiatives in the region, including tunnels transferring water to and from Mae Ngat Somboon Chon Dam to address the area’s depleting water supply amid industrial, tourism and population growth. He will then preside over the opening of the FTI Expo 2022 – Shaping the Future Industry event, which will take place from June 29 to July 3.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





