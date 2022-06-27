June 27, 2022

Government to Inspect Chiang Mai Projects

17 hours ago TN
Chiang Mai city wall and gate

Chiang Mai city wall,and the southeastern gate. Photo: Hartmann Linge.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Authorities will travel to Chiang Mai province to check in on government projects and initiatives on Wednesday (29 June).

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, along with other cabinet members, will inspect progress on initiatives in the region, including tunnels transferring water to and from Mae Ngat Somboon Chon Dam to address the area’s depleting water supply amid industrial, tourism and population growth. He will then preside over the opening of the FTI Expo 2022 – Shaping the Future Industry event, which will take place from June 29 to July 3.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

