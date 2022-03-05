Chiang Mai opens 1st medical drive-thru
The country’s first drive-through medication service that prescribes anti-viral Favipiravir pills to Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms free of charge has been rolled out in Chiang Mai province.
The drive-thru service was launched at Chiang Mai Municipal Hospital on Witchayanon Road in tambon Chang Moi of Muang district. There is no walk-in service available and appointments must be made in advance by calling the hospital directly (0893663215 or 0905230425).
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
