Pattaya business and tourism associations call to end early closing times









Yesterday, March 4th, 2022, two prominent business and tourism association leaders spoke with local Pattaya media to express their opinions on what was still holding back tourism and hospitality in the local area.

Mr. Provt Saekoo, President of the Eastern Thai Hotels Association, stated that the hotel association believed that to recover tourism, especially domestic, the Thai Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, or CCSA, would need to give the “green light” to tourism activities and events being allowed for Songkran, the water festival, in April, the Thai new year and generally the biggest holiday of the year for Thais.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

