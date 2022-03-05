March 5, 2022

Government to Set Up National Shipping Lines

15 mins ago
A ship at Khlong Toei Port, Bangkok

The cargo ship Heung-A Venus at Khlong Toei Port, Bangkok. Photo: Nik Cyclist.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Transport is considering setting up state-owned national shipping lines to help connect shipments between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, as part of the government’s Land Bridge campaign.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the proposed shipping lines would support the nation’s maritime logistics system. The lines can be operated by state enterprises or subsidiaries of the Port Authority of Thailand.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

