Thai citizen found dead at Cambodia’s Poipet casino









A 19-year-old Thai man was found dead on Thursday at a casino in Poipet, according to local media in Cambodia, who reported that the death may be linked to a housing scam.

The man was working as a marketing assistant for the Crown Casino in Poipet and appears to have fallen from the 11th floor of a building in the Crown Casino compound.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





