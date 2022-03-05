Thai citizen found dead at Cambodia’s Poipet casino
A 19-year-old Thai man was found dead on Thursday at a casino in Poipet, according to local media in Cambodia, who reported that the death may be linked to a housing scam.
The man was working as a marketing assistant for the Crown Casino in Poipet and appears to have fallen from the 11th floor of a building in the Crown Casino compound.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
