March 5, 2022

Thai citizen found dead at Cambodia’s Poipet casino

8 mins ago TN
Thailand border in Poipet town

The Cambodia–Thailand border in Poipet town. Photo: Anilakeo. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A 19-year-old Thai man was found dead on Thursday at a casino in Poipet, according to local media in Cambodia, who reported that the death may be linked to a housing scam.

The man was working as a marketing assistant for the Crown Casino in Poipet and appears to have fallen from the 11th floor of a building in the Crown Casino compound.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

