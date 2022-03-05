Summer storm warning for March 6-8









Summer storms, gusty winds and hail are expected in Bangkok and upper Thailand from Sunday to Tuesday, the Meteorological Department warned on Saturday.

A moderate high-pressure area from China will extend to the upper country and the South China Sea. Hot weather will remain in upper Thailand, with southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the country, the weather agency said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

