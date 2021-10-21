October 21, 2021

Another storm to hit Thailand late next week, heavy rain forecast

Flooded road in Hanoi, Vietnam

Flooded road in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: haithanh. CC BY 2.0.



People living in Thailand’s eastern, lower central, and upper southern regions are advised to brace for heavy rain next Friday and Saturday when an atmospheric depression is expected to make landfall near Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City next Thursday.

According to Team Group, who are water resource experts, a low-pressure system is forming over the western part of the Philippines and is likely to develop into a depression, probably to be named Malou, which may be the 20th storm in this part of the world this year.

