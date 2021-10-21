Another storm to hit Thailand late next week, heavy rain forecast









People living in Thailand’s eastern, lower central, and upper southern regions are advised to brace for heavy rain next Friday and Saturday when an atmospheric depression is expected to make landfall near Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City next Thursday.

According to Team Group, who are water resource experts, a low-pressure system is forming over the western part of the Philippines and is likely to develop into a depression, probably to be named Malou, which may be the 20th storm in this part of the world this year.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





