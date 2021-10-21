October 21, 2021

Diesel price to be maintained at 30 baht per liter

PTT gas station and resting area

PTT gas station and resting area in Thailand. Photo: Mattes.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The government’s energy policy administration council has approved a proposal to subsidize the pricing of diesel in order to maintain the retail price at 30 baht.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow said the subsidy will be provided from the 9.2 billion baht Energy Fund to maintain the retail price of diesel at 30 baht per liter, as the increase of crude oil price has driven up the current retail price in Thailand to over such threshold.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

