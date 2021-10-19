Diesel Price Control Proposal Accepted

BANGKOK, Oct 19 (TNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow accepted for consideration a proposal from trucking operators for the government to freeze the diesel price.
Representatives of the Land Transport Federation of Thailand met him today to demand the government cap the local diesel price at 25 baht per liter for one year.
