October 19, 2021

Diesel Price Control Proposal Accepted

Bangchak gas station

Bangchak gas station in Thailand. Photo: Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited.



BANGKOK, Oct 19 (TNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow accepted for consideration a proposal from trucking operators for the government to freeze the diesel price.

Representatives of the Land Transport Federation of Thailand met him today to demand the government cap the local diesel price at 25 baht per liter for one year.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

