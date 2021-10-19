70% of population in Bangkok now fully vaccinated









Seventy percent of the population in Bangkok — 5.43 million people — have so far received a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Deputy Bangkok governor Sophon Phisutthiwong said on Tuesday that Bangkok was ready to reopen in line with the government’s policy to admit fully vaccinated foreign tourists next month.

Supoj Wancharoen

