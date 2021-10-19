October 19, 2021

70% of population in Bangkok now fully vaccinated

Thailand's national COVID-19 vaccination rollout

Thailand's national COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



Seventy percent of the population in Bangkok — 5.43 million people — have so far received a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Deputy Bangkok governor Sophon Phisutthiwong said on Tuesday that Bangkok was ready to reopen in line with the government’s policy to admit fully vaccinated foreign tourists next month.

