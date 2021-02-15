February 15, 2021

Rare orange pearl worth more than 10 Million Baht found in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Khanap Nak beach in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Khanap Nak beach in Amphoe Pak Phanang, Nakhon Si Thammarat. Photo: Mozhar.


A fisherman has found a rare orange pearl inside a conch shell, which could be worth around 10 Million Baht (285,000 euros), according to the Daily Mail.

The fisherman, was collecting shells with his family when he came across the rare find in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on 27 January.

He found a buoy washed ashore with three snail shells attached, which his brother took home.

They gave the snail shells to their father, who was cleaning them when he discovered the pearl, which is about 17 mm in diameter.

It is a Melo pearl, which are formed by sea snails known as Melo Melo and are deposited inside their shells, unlike traditional pearls, which are found inside oysters.

