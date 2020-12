Prayut meets Nakhon Si Thammarat flood victims

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, Dec 7 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited flood victims in the southern province to hand out assistance and boost their morale.

Gen Prayut’s delegation left Wing 2 in Bangkok’s Don Muang district and landed at Nakhon Si Thammarat airport in Muang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat. He was briefed on local flood situations and solutions at Ban Noen Thammang Support Art and Craft Center in Chian Yai district and handed 1,000 bags of consumer products to flood victims.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

