December 7, 2020

27 placed on high risk watch after COVID-19-infected man lies about his movements

Tha Sai Luat in Mae Sot District, Tak

Tha Sai Luat in Mae Sot District, Tak province. Photo: Mozhar.


A COVID-19-infected businessman from Myanmar has allegedly given a false statement to health investigators about his movements in Mae Sot district of Thailand’s western border province of Tak, exposing 27 people to the risk of infection.

After having verified that the statement given by the Myanmar untrue, Dr. Natthakarn Chuenchom of Mae Sot Hospital said that the district’s health officials have decided to declare areas actually visited by the infected man to be high risk zones, as a precautionary measure.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

